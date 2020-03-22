Costa Almeria council advice for British citizens planning to leave Spain and return to UK via France







MOJACAR council’s Foreigners’ councillor Lucas Mayo and the municipal tourist office are providing information for British citizens who want to get back to the UK via France on the necessary requirements which would allow them to make the trip under the lockdown restrictions.

They recommend that anyone planning to drive or who would have to use French ports, stations or airports should check the Spanish regulations under the state of emergency before setting out and should contact the British Embassy to confirm the requirements and what they would need to carry with them to avoid being fined.

They also stress that people should have everything justifying their journey immediately to hand, like train or ferry tickets.

The Foreigners’ councillor and the tourist office are dealing with enquiries by phone and email, since the office, along with the other municipal departments is closed to the public due to the coronavirus crisis.





