Coronavirus: Seven more people die in Wales







The deaths of seven more people in Wales due to coronavirus have been confirmed. Taking it to a total of twelve deaths.

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, said: “It is with deep sadness I can confirm a further seven deaths of patients in Wales who tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This takes the number of deaths in Wales to 12.

“My thoughts are with their families and friends, and I ask that their privacy is respected at this very sad time.”

Five of the deaths were in the Royal Gwent Hospital, one in Nevill Hall and one in Prince Charles Hospital. All were in the high-risk category, either over-70 or with underlying health conditions.







