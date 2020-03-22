Coronavirus cases climb dramatically in Spain’s Balearic Islands







THE number of coronavirus cases in the Balearic Islands has climbed dramatically this weekend.

There were 85 new positive cases on the islands on Saturday, representing a 34.5 per cent increase and putting the total at 331 by Sunday.

-- Advertisement --



Of the 85 new cases 79 are hospitalised and 14 are in intensive care.

The Balearic government health department also reported that two more coronavirus patients have died in Mallorca, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths on the island to six.

The latest victims were two men in their eighties, both with a pre-existing medical conditions.





The Balearics represent 1.1 per cent of total number of Covid-19 cases in Spain.





This article was brought to you by Villa Toscana by La Sala

🔥❗FREE DELIVERY ❗🔥

Download the Villa Toscana App NOW to enjoy FREE DELIVERY on all orders 30€ & over 🍕

⁠📱Available on App Store & Google Play 📱

⁠APP STORE: https://apple.co/2QoKkYb

PLAY STORE: https://tiny.cc/n6aglz

Tel: +34 951 89 94 64 | Email: info@villatoscanapizza.com