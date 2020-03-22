CORONAVIRUS: 70% of Spain’s intensive care patients are aged 60+







Approximately 70% of patients in intensive care for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Spain are aged over 60, according to the country’s Ministry of Health. Its latest statistics also reveal that half of all patients in hospital with the disease are over 70 years of age. Around 5-10% of those needing hospital treatment are under 30 years, and approximately 1-2% are under 20.

These statistics echoe the findings of other countries that have been severely affected by the pandemic, such as Italy and China, according to Spain’s Ministry of Health. In just 24 hours, Spain noted a 41% spike in the number of people in critical condition needing intensive care treatment – that’s 471 patients. There are now around 1,612 people in intensive care in Spain, which is already putting a strain on the country’s hospitals.

-- Advertisement --



Spain is now one of the worst affected countries, along with China and Italy. More than 25,496 people are infected with COVID-19 across the country, and according to the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the ‘worst has yet to come’, as reported earlier.

This article was brought to you by Villa Toscana by La Sala

🔥❗FREE DELIVERY ❗🔥

Download the Villa Toscana App NOW to enjoy FREE DELIVERY on all orders 30€ & over 🍕

⁠📱Available on App Store & Google Play 📱

⁠APP STORE: https://apple.co/2QoKkYb PLAY STORE: https://tiny.cc/n6aglz

Tel: +34 951 89 94 64 | Email: info@villatoscanapizza.com