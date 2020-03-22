Coronavirus: 4,000 nurses and 500 doctors return to NHS in first 48 hours after Matt Hancock’s appeal







HEALTH Secretary Matt Hancock has revealed 4,500 retired healthcare workers have returned to work to help battle the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Hancock tweeted how he was “delighted” with the response but urged “many more” to sign up, adding: “Your NHS needs you.”

It comes as the number of deaths from coronavirus in the UK rose to 233.

The most recent 53 deaths in England were people aged 41 to 94 who had underlying health conditions.

The Health Secretary tweeted: “Delighted that 4,000 nurses and 500 doctors have signed up to return to the NHS in the first 48 hours of our call.





“Brilliant support in our national effort tackling #coronavirus.”

In a video accompanying the post, he added: “But we need many more. It’s easy to do, and we will make sure that your service is put to best effect. “The whole country needs the NHS right now and if you’re a retired doctor or a retired nurse then your NHS needs you.”

