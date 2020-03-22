College in Costa del Sol’s Malaga Start 3-D Printing Masks to Help Fight Against the Coronavirus Crisis in Spain







Many more have joined the initiative to make their own protective masks and they now have the capacity to make around 90 to 100 masks a day. They will deliver the masks to the Comarcal de Antequera Hospital so that they can study if they can be used in case of necessity.

A group of teachers and students from the San Sebastián de Archidona College have decided to take advantage of the material and equipment they have in the technology department to start making masks which protect you from any splatters. These are made with the intention to protect the medical staff who battle against the coronavirus.

They have programmed 7 different 3-D printers to create the head gear of the mask which will then hold in place a large PVC sheet which aims to protect the face from any bodily fluids or splatters.

Since Friday, when they began printing these masks, they have produced 40 prototypes although they estimate they could make anywhere between 90 to 100 masks a day with the 10 printers they currently have in their facilities. They would take around 1 to three hours to complete the final product if hospitals decide to take this mask on board. The simplest version takes an hour to make whilst the more complicated version takes around 3 hours.

A percentage of these masks will be delivered to the Comarcal de Antequera Hospital today, Sunday, to see how efficient and useful these masks are.





