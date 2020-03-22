Callous vandals puncture tyres of six ambulances as stretched NHS battles coronavirus







MINDLESS vandals have punctured the tyres of six NHS ambulances as the health authority is stretched to its limits battling the coronavirus.

The emergency response vehicles were sabotaged last night while parked at a Make Ready Depot in Ramsgate, Kent.

DELIBERATE: Ambulance tyres slashed.

A driver preparing to take one of the vehicles to a paramedic station discovered the damaged tyres, and raised the alarm at 7.30am this morning.

South East Coast Ambulance Tweeted: “Six of our ambulances were deliberately damaged overnight in Kent. Beyond disappointed that anyone would do this ever, let alone now when our staff are under so much pressure. Well done to Fleet & Make Ready teams for getting these back on the road asap.

“This (act) is in such contrast to the vast majority of the public who are being fantastically supportive of our staff.”

Kent Police are appealing to anyone who can help with their investigation to get in touch.

