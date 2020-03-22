Britons are drinking almost double the amount of alcohol at home as they join friends for a pint online







Brits are drinking almost double the amount of booze at home, as they join their friends in virtual pubs online for a pint after venues were forced to close their doors yesterday.

With home-drinking almost doubling to 100 million pints a week in the UK, millions are expected to join the virtual phenomenon, knocking back pints in front of their phones’ video-conferencing apps as their friends do the same.

-- Advertisement --



Jokers even gave their cyber-pubs – run on apps such as Zoom – names including The Stay Inn, Isolate Inn and The Quarant Inn.

At-home beer consumption is set to almost double from 60 million pints a week to up to 100 million a week after pubs shut.

Britons drink around 60m pints at home and 65m in the pub in an average week, British Beer and Pub Association supermarket and off-licence sales data indicated, but pints drunk at home will soar after the pub shutdown, retail insiders say.



