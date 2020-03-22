British tourist planning Mallorca mini-break blocked from entering Spain at Palma airport







A BRITISH woman who flew from the UK to Mallorca on Saturday morning to spend a few days at a friend’s home in the fashionable destination Andratx found she was not allowed to enter the Balearic Islands.

Spanish press reported that the security forces blocked the tourist from coming in for not having a valid reason for travelling under the coronavirus State of Alarm restrictions. She is not a resident on the islands and does not own a property in Mallorca.

She reportedly told officials she had the keys to her friend’s house.

Just 234 passengers arrived at Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport on Saturday while 2,361 flew out.





