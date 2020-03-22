BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Government Decides to Prolong State of Alarm by 15 Days as “The Worst is Yet to Come”







The government has decided to extend the state of alarm by an additional 15 days. “The worst is yet to come and these next days will test out capabilities to the limit” affirms the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez.

The Prime Minister informed the rest of the autonomous community leaders of his decision this morning via an online reunion. The government must ask for authorisation from the rest of the Congress of Deputies.

With this measure, Spain will remain confined during the entire Semana Santa. Last night, Sanchez warned that we found ourselves “in a very critical moment and that very hard days are yet to come”. Spain has registered 1,422 deaths and 25,483 positive cases due to the coronavirus, according to the last balance calculated by the Ministry of Health.

-- Advertisement --



There are 1,612 people currently in the Intensive Care Unit and another 2,125 people have been given the all clear. The government has obtained 640,000 quick tests to detect additional cases and has contracted 52,000 medical staff to support the rest of the autonomous communities.

This Sunday, China informed that they only had one additional case of infection within the country, the first after three days of no new cases, although though they had 45 imported cases.

Globally, the pandemic is affecting more than 300,000 people and the virus has caused the death of 13,000 of them, although 90,000 people have recovered.





Italy remains the most affected country with a total of 53,578 cases, from which 4,825 have died and 6,072 have recovered. The prime minister Guiseppe Conte, reinforced this Saturday night that the country must remain on lockdown as he ordered the closure of any economic or productive activity that is non-essential.

This news article is brought to you by Currencies Direct

Currencies Direct’s mission is to make people’s/businesses lives easier by making the flow of money around the world simpler and more direct. They change money from one currency into another. There’s more to it than that, but they like to keep things simple.

Let’s talk currency! Contact them now on 950 478 914 or http://www.currenciesdirect.com



