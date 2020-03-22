BREAKING NEWS: Spain restricts entry into country for next 30 days from tonight







Spain has toughened border controls over the next 30 days, particularly at airports and seaports from midnight tonight, in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Interior Ministry, entry into the country will now be restricted to residents of Spain, EU and those from Schengen member states with homes in Spain.

The ban comes a few days after Spain imposed restrictions on its land borders with France and Portugal, after European Union leaders agreed to close the bloc’s external borders for 30 days. However, diplomats, consulate staff, health workers, cargo and air crew, as well as those in the armed forces or humanitarian organisations will be able to travel as normal.

-- Advertisement --



Those with exceptional family circumstances may also be able to travel for humanitarian reasons, according to the Interior Ministry. These restrictions also apply to Ceuta and Melilla borders, but won’t apply to Andorra or Gibraltar.

This article was brought to you by Villa Toscana by La Sala

🔥❗FREE DELIVERY ❗🔥

Download the Villa Toscana App NOW to enjoy FREE DELIVERY on all orders 30€ & over 🍕

⁠📱Available on App Store & Google Play 📱

⁠APP STORE: https://apple.co/2QoKkYb



