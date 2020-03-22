BREAKING NEWS: Italy mourns another 651 COVID-19 victims as death toll soars to 5,476







The number of both new Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise sharply in Italy, despite the country’s tougher lock down measures. Today, Italy mourns 651 victims, taking the country’s death toll to a high of 5,476 – that’s a 13.5% increase, but slightly down from 793 deaths yesterday.

The country has also registered 5,650 new cases today taking the new total to around 59,138. There are now some 3,009 people in intensive care, compared to 2,857 yesterday.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remains in a critical situation, registering 3,456 deaths and 27,206 cases in total. Italian doctors have issued stark warnings to the rest of Europe to take precautions and additional measures to stop the virus in their prospective countries.





