BREAKING NEWS: German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor that administered COVID-19 test shows positive for the Coronavirus







IT HAS JUST BEEN ANNOUNCED THAT ANGELA MERKEL THE GERMAN CHANCELLOR HAS GONE INTO QUARANTINE.

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reportedly been admitted to quarantine after a doctor who gave her a vaccine test recently proved positive for the coronavirus.

Ms. Merkel was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday about new measures to curb the spread of the virus, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

In a statement, Mr. Seibert said the chancellor had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection.

He added the 65-year-old would work from home for the time being and undergo “regular tests” for COVID-19 in the coming days. It comes as US Senator Rand Paul posted on twitter that he has tested positive for the illness- the first US senator to say they have caught it.





In the conference Ms. Merkel held shortly before being told about the doctor’s diagnosis, she announced a nationwide ban on public meetings of more than two people outside work.

She said the ban would be in place for at least two weeks.





More to follow on this breaking story.