BREAKING NEWS: Another coronavirus death on Costa Almeria in Spain







THE Costa Almeria has recorded its second coronavirus death.

A 76-year-old man from Dalias with a pre-existing medical condition passed away today Sunday in the Poniente Hospital in El Ejido.

Dalias Council posted its deepest condolences to the man’s loved ones, commenting on social media, “not just as an institution, but also at an individual and personal level the whole government team is at the disposal of his family members for anything they need.”

The message continued, “Dalias always stands by the side of its residents when it is most needed, and this is without doubt the time for this. Rest in peace our neighbour.”

An 86-year-old woman who died in the La Inmaculada Hospital in Huercal-Overa on Saturday was the first fatal coronavirus victim in Almeria.





