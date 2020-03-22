83-year-old woman second victim to Coronavirus in Marina Alta on Spain’s Costa Blanca







AN 83-year-old woman has reportedly become the second victim of coronavirus in Marina Alta.

The elderly woman from Javea, was admitted to Denia Hospital at the beginning of the week, and was being treated in ICU, according to Informacion.

As yet, there is no official comment from the hospital.

On Thursday, the virus claimed the life of a 37-year-old man from Denia, who was suffering from other health conditions.

