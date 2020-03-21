UK: NHS buys 8,000 private hospital beds as ‘war room’ set up







An extra 20,000 members of staff will join the NHS from next week to fight the coronavirus spread, and will be assisted by an additional 8,000 hospital beds across England.



Thousands of beds and nurses will be available from next week to fight against coronavirus thanks to a deal between NHS England and independent hospitals.

-- Advertisement --



The deal – the first of its kind – includes the provision of 8,000 hospital beds across England, nearly 1,200 more ventilators, more than 10,000 nurses, over 700 doctors and over 8,000 other clinical staff.

Earlier today it was reported that 89 new cases were detected in Wales in that country’s biggest day-on-day increase yet.



