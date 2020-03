UK Government responds to panic buying, urging shoppers to think of others

Shoppers in the UK have been told to “be responsible” and think of others such as NHS workers after panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Environment secretary George Eustice has ensured there is more than enough food to go around, but the challenge shops are currently facing is, keeping shelves stocked.

It comes as supermarkets have been overwhelmed by increased purchasing.

Meanwhile, Cafes, Pubs and restaurants across the UK have closed as part of measures to stop the virus spreading.

“Frankly we should all be ashamed,” said Stephen Powis, medical director at NHS England, who said panic buyers are depriving NHS staff of the supplies that they need.





“These are the very people that we all need to look after perhaps us or our loved ones in the weeks to come.”

Earlier this week, a critical care nurse made an emotional video appeal for people to stop panic buying and leave some goods for others who need to stay healthy.





Speaking in Downing Street, Mr Eustice said: “We recognise that this is a challenging time and there are many things the government is asking the nation to do differently as we work together to fight this pandemic.

“Be responsible when you shop and think of others. Buying more than you need means others may be left without.”

He added: “There’s no shortage of food. Food manufacturing has geared up to meet an increase in demand and it is up by 50%.

The head of the British Retail Consortium, Helen Dickinson, said: “There is plenty of food in the supply chain.”

“The issue is around people and lorries” getting food onto shelves quick enough, she said.

She said the food industry was experiencing “a peak in demand” like at Christmas, but “without the four month build up period”

Asked about toilet paper, which is among the items being bought in bulk by some members of the public, Mr Eustice said it was up to retailers to decide whether to bring in buying limits.

“Toilet roll is one, where, for reasons that are not really known, there was a spike early on, despite the fact that toilet toll is made in this country and they are able to expand production very quickly.” he said.

Some supermarkets have already imposed limits on how much of each item shoppers can buy.

And many stores including Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Lidl have said they are hiring thousands of staff to meet the unprecedented demand.