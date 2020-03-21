Surge in Pet fostering applications as Londoners stay at home during coronavirus clampdown







The number of Londoners applying to foster a pet has spiked as people stay at home in the battle against coronavirus.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home said that they have seen an increase in the requests for pet fostering during the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



The London based charity has now said that, while applications to permanently re-home animals are being accepted, temporary fostering requests are not.

The organisation is focusing its efforts on looking after the animals in its care as the country battles against the growing Covid-19 outbreak.

More than 100 of its employees and its extensive network of volunteers are fostering animals during the pandemic.





Globally, more than 250,000 people have been infected with coronavirus, more than 10,000 have died and around 89,000 have recovered.

Head of operations Rob Young has said that, as many people prepare to spend a significant amount of time at home over the coming weeks, it is only expected that some may be thinking about the companionship a pet could offer.





People in the capital have now been urged to avoid travel unless it is essential, and Boris Johnson on Friday ordered all pubs, cafes and restaurants to close.

Mr Young said: “Battersea centres are currently still open for rehoming. However, all enquiries need to come in online as our centres are now closed to visitors unless for pre-book rehoming appointments.

“Over the last week we have rehomed nearly 100 animals, with 26 animals rehomed across our three centres yesterday alone.”