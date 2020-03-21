Spain’s struggling self-employed can now access financial support of around 700 euros during lockdown







Spain’s self-employed who have been affected by the coronavirus crisis are now entitled to financial support of around 700 euros. They can also stop paying their social security contributions for the duration of the lockdown.

According to Spain’s Ministry of Social Security, the self-employed who have had no choice but to stop all trading activity as a result of the country’s State of Alarm, and experiencing declines of 75% or more in their income, are eligible for this financial help.

-- Advertisement --



Approximately 18% of the country’s population are said to be self-employed. This much-needed financial support is a huge lifeline for many struggling self-employed people who are suffering huge losses as a result of the shutdown.

This article was brought to you by Villa Toscana

🔥❗FREE DELIVERY ❗🔥

Download the Villa Toscana App NOW to enjoy FREE DELIVERY on all orders 30€ & over 🍕

⁠📱Available on App Store & Google Play 📱

⁠APP STORE: https://apple.co/2QoKkYb

PLAY STORE: https://tiny.cc/n6aglz Tel: +34 951 89 94 64 | Email: info@villatoscanapizza.com

https://villatoscanapizza.com/



