Spain’s DGT Launches Phone App Which Doubles as an Online Version of Driving Licence







The app is only valid on national territory, however, the DGT, Directory of General Traffic, still recommends carrying the physical format of your driver’s licence if possible.

With the State of Alarm which has been imposed by the government as a result of the coronavirus, the DGT has launched a new application for mobile phones, called miDGT, which allows users to carry an online version of their driver’s licence on their phone.

-- Advertisement --



This application is just as valid as the physical version of the document, but its use is only valid within the national territory, as abroad you will need these documents in their physical form.





Despite being just as valid on national soil, the DGT recommends carrying the physical version since only the traffic branch of the Guardia Civil would be able to verify the app version of the licence.





Last month they launched this application on a trial basis and has since become open to the public a few days ago, the app has already received more than 200,000 downloads, which add to the previous 30,000 downloads of the beta version.

To download the application and use it correctly you must follow a series of steps.

Firstly, before you download the app, you must be registered electronically with the service cl@ve, which is a government identification platform.

Then you can download the free app on either iOS or Android. Once you enter you cl@ve username, you can then access your online driver’s licence, electronic data sheet of your vehicle, or consult your insurance, ITV, points, contact details and receive notifications about relevant traffic and safety news.

This article is sponsored by Golden Leaves International[/caption]

This article was brought to you by Glexpatservices

Planning ahead.

A pre-paid funeral plan is the easy way to arrange and pay for your funeral in advance, whilst protecting your loved ones and knowing that at least some of the stress can be avoided.

If you do have any worries or concerns or need immediate help or assistance during this uncertain time please do call us on our emergency contact number 800 098 309 or 603531417 for immediate assistance. Best wishes and keep safe – The Golden Leaves Team

http://www.goldenleavesinternational.com