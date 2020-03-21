Spain’s Catalonia has 449 people in a serious condition tonight with another 69 deaths today

By
George Stephens
-
0
The Euro Weekly News understands 69 new coronavirus-related fatalities bring the total number of deaths in Catalonia to 191.

There are 4,704 confirmed covid-19 cases, of which 449 people are in serious condition.





