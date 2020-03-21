Spain’s biggest online streaming music festival, Rock the Lockdown, is about to kick off







WHAT promises to be Spain’s biggest online streaming music festival, Rock the Lockdown, kicks off at 3pm.

Rock the Lockdown will feature 60 acts from Costa del Sol, as well as further afield, including Australia, America, the UK and Switzerland, this afternoon and tomorrow.

Euro Weekly News this week exclusively revealed the Costa del Sol’s most popular duo’s ‘Rock of the Ages’, Ollie Hughes and Lucy Pardoe had come up with the idea to “entertain the masses”.

Once news broke, the event literally snowballed with more than 400 acts signing up to take part, a figure which has had to be cut back to 60.

An excited Ollie told EWN: “What started off as an idea to bring some happiness to everyone on the coast in these dark times is suddenly turning into a worldwide event.”





It’s sure to be a fantastic weekend, just sit back and enjoy yourselves and remember that the vast majority of entertainers on the Costa-del-Sol have no income for at the least the next few months, they deserve our respect and admiration for giving their time and talent for free and just for you!

Find out more about Rock the Lockdown at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1066664150378119/





