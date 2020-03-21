Spain’s Andalusia registers 51 fewer COVID-19 cases yesterday







Andalusia registered 51 fewer Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases yesterday, than the day before, according to the region’s health authority. Although it’s an encouraging sign, it’s still too early to tell if there’s a slowing down of the virus.

The region currently accounts for 1,515 of Spain’s total COVID-19 cases, which hovers around 25,000. However, the number of fatalities due to the virus has increased by 10, now totalling 40 deaths to date in Andalusia. Approximately 53 people with the disease are also in critical condition and in intensive care.

-- Advertisement --



Malaga remains the province with the most coronavirus cases, as well as deaths resulting from the disease in the region, followed by Granada, Sevilla, Cordoba, Jaén, Cádiz, Almería and Huelva. Here are the region’s latest statistics to date:

Málaga 484 infected (20 deaths)

Granada 289 infected (13 deaths)

Sevilla 245 infected (2 deaths)

Córdoba 143 infected (3 deaths)

Jaén 138 infected (2 deaths)

Cádiz 126 infected

Almería 53 infected

Huelva 37 infected

Finally, Andalusia’s health authorities have confirmed that 72 people who were infected with the disease have completely recovered.





