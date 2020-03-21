Spain ‘considering’ moving Easter’s Semana Santa to September thanks to Vatican’s recent proposal







Thanks to the Vatican’s latest guidelines, Spain could potentially move its much-loved Semana Santa (Easter) processions to September. This year’s Semana Santa’s processions, due to be celebrated in the Easter week of April, were recently cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Although the actual dates of Easter ‘cannot be transferred to another time’, the Vatican has indicated that Easter processions could be rescheduled for September. In a recent letter addressed to all the Archbishops, the Vatican stated: “Processions and other devotions of popular piety that usually take place during Holy Week and the Easter Triduum can be transferred by the diocesan bishop to other days during the year, such as September 14 and 15.”

Spain’s Bishops, however, have yet to confirm their decision. Sevilla’s Archbishop is reported to be considering the possibility of the processions going ahead in September, if the coronavirus pandemic is over. It will be discussed at the first reunion of Archbishops after the State of Alarm.

Rescheduling the event will provide some much-need relief for businesses across Spain, especially those in the hospital and tourism sectors. Cancelling this year’s April processions will mean losses of around 400 million euros for Seville alone, and approximately 900 million euros for the whole Andalusia.





