Real Madrid’s former President Lorenzo Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus







Real Madrid’s former President Lorenzo Sanz passed away today after contracting coronavirus. Seventy-six-year-old Sanz was hospitalised at the beginning of this week on Tuesday 17th March, after eight days of fever at home. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the hospital.

His son Lorenzo Sanz Duran, confirmed his death on Twitter: “My father has just died. He didn’t deserve this ending and in this way. One of the best, bravest, hardest-working people I’ve ever known leaves us. His family and Real Madrid were his passion. My mother and my siblings enjoyed all of his moments with pride. RIP.”

Under Sanz’s leadership (between 1995-2000), Real Madrid won the Champions League twice. He signed players such as Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf and Davor Suker during his time in charge of the 33-time Spanish champions.

Sanz’s other son Fernando, 46, played for Real Madrid from 1996-1999 before spending the final seven years of his career at Malaga. Sanz was also the father-in-law of former Real Madrid and Spanish defender Míchel Salgado, who married his daughter Malula.

During his youth, Sanz played as a goalkeeper for several minor league Madrilenian teams, including Puerta Bonita. He was also an astute businessman, and made his fortune in real estate and construction.





