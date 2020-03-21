Public transport buses in Spain capital Madrid turned over to military to transport coronavirus cases to hospital







THE Community of Madrid has made the city’s buses available to the Spanish military to be able to get coronavirus cases to the region’s hospitals.

The UME Emergencies Military Unit has started using the public transport vehicles today Saturday, beginning with four, the head of the regional government’s Transport, Mobility and Infrastructure department Angel Garrido confirmed on Twitter.

The Transport, Mobility and Infrastructure department has under the coordination of the Madrid Regional Transport Consortium offered the military its entire fleet of more than 4,000 buses to transport the sick and redistribute them according to need.

The UME teams will take responsibility for the vehicles while they are using them, including the cleaning and disinfection.

“In a situation like the current one, all the resources at our disposal are available to confront this serious health situation”, Garrido stressed.





He also expressed his gratitude “for the generosity of the bus companies and their professionals, who are showing solidarity and professionalism at this time.”





