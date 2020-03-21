Orihuela Cops to Penalise Long Walkies







DOG owners have been warned that they will be fined if they take their pet for a long walk.

Orihuela Local Police say that they are asking people to produce identification documents with an address on them to prove that they are not walking the dog more than 100 metres from their home.

Officers have found that dogs have been walked at far greater distances than they should be, and have reminded owners that the provisions of the State of Alarm allow dogs out to perform important toiletry functions only.

Pet owners in the Orihuela area have also been reminded that nobody else should accompany them on the short walk, and there should be no contact with other animals or people.

On the issue of shopping, Orihuela police have said that trips should only be made to the nearest supermarket, rather people taking to their cars for a longer journey. More fines are being issued by officers including one to a man who decided to ski down an Orihuela Costa road with the aid of two skiing poles.

Police also stopped a car with two passengers, with the driver testing positive for drugs after a search of the vehicle uncovered a quantity of marihuana.

