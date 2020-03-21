North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Ordered the execution of the first person that showed signs of the Coronavirus







AN OFFICIAL THAT HAD RETURNED TO NORTH KOREA FROM CHINA HAS BEEN REPORTED TO HAVE BEEN SHOT AFTER SHOWING THE FIRST SIGNS OF THE CORONAVIRUS.

North Korea has officially stated that their country is still Coronavirus-free. This is despite the massive impact the viral disease is having on to its neighbouring countries like South Korea and China.

-- Advertisement --



Though the country states it, experts do not believe that this is possible, especially with North Korea’s issue of allegedly shooting their first COVID-19 patient and its general poor health status.

The United Nations said that the strict implementation of 30-day quarantine, closing all their borders, and the suspension of North Korea’s trade with China probably made their country free from the virus.

Though it seemed to be a piece of good news for North Korea since they are still free from COVID-19, experts still claim that this announcement was only a cover-up from what’s really happening in the military country.





Jung H. Pak, a former CIA analyst on North Korea, said that Un might just be covering the health issue to protect his dignity as a leader and to draw away all the issues of human rights violations and economic problems that are currently happening in the country.

“It’s impossible for North Korea not to have a single case of coronavirus,”





General Robert Abrams, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, also supported Pak’s claim and said that nothing is currently sure about the country. Still, the chances are high that they were already infected with the disease.

“It is a closed-off nation, so we can’t say emphatically that they have cases, but we’re fairly certain they do,” Abrams said. “What I do know is that their armed forces had been fundamentally in lockdown for about 30 days, and only recently have they started routine training again. As one example, they didn’t fly an airplane for 24 days.”

As of now, the neighbouring countries of N. Korea, such as South Korea, already have over 8,000 positive victims and over 80 deaths, while China still has the highest rate of 80,894 positive cases and over 3,000 deaths.