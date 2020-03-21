NHS Staff protection are short of WHO guidelines, putting thousands in the UK frontline at risk







Frontline NHS staff risk “cross infecting everybody” because they are not getting the recommended protective equipment, a consultant has warned.

The face mask, short gloves and apron worn by NHS staff is far short of the World Health Organisation recommendations, Dr Lisa Anderson of St George’s Hospital, London, said.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt told the government to “sort this out.”

The PM has said work was continuing to get more personal protective equipment.

Dr Anderson, a Consultant cardiologist, has said how the current situation “can’t continue.”





She said the government had changed the rules to deviate from WHO guidelines, which currently recommend health staff to wear a full gown and visor.

Since Monday, staff in the NHS only have to wear a simple face mask, short gloves and a pinafore apron, Dr Anderson said.





Mr Hunt has said: “We are asking people to put their own lives at risk on the NHS Frontline. We have seen the terrible scenes as to what is happening in Italy.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking when NHS frontline professionals don’t have the equipment they need.

“I think the government has done a lot in the last week. I think they have unblocked the supply chains, but there is this question about whether it’s the right equipment.”

