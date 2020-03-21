Never mind the Coronavirus, Never mind those In Spain, the suns out! lets all go to beach attitude in UK







Whilst Italy, Spain and France sit on a tight lock down period trying to battle down the spread of the killer Coronavirus, the Brits despite prime minister Boris Johnson calls to say at home, head to the beach in their droves.

Last night Boris Johnson shut down public places such as bars restaurants and pubs as well as gyms and cinemas, but as the sun came out in South Wales, self isolating was thrown in the bin as they headed to the beach.

Rhys Jones, reader of the Euro Weekly News posted on our facebook page:

“We’re going from bad to worse in the UK!!

Porthcawl a small seaside town in south Wales was like an August bank holiday today, absolutely chockablock, long queues for takeaways, ice creams, crowds walking along the promenade and gangs of kids on the beach.

Made worse by the Holiday park choosing to remain open despite all their amenities forced to close following Boris’ announcement yesterday”

We caught up also with local resident Jimmy O’Brien who is currently campaigning for people to stay at home.





Jimmy from nearby Bridgend told us” It’s crazy, I’ve seen the photos, what is the matter with these people? Here’s me mum trying to tell everyone to stay at home and campaigning night and day and these idiots see a little sunshine and pack off to the seaside! Haven’t they seen that Spain has over 1300 deaths and rising, I can’t believe here in Wales we take no notice or responsibility and risk infecting others, also what are the takeaways doing open and the holiday park? we’ve already had several deaths here in Wales and I expect more with this type of behaviour, stay at home and protect your community” Jimmy barked as he finished.





