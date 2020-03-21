Mitsubishi ASX Exceed







Mitsubishi’s ASX model has been revised with a tougher look, more powerful engine and an upgraded interior to help give it a distinctive edge in the hard-fought SUV sector.

The ASX is a roomy and capable contender offering very good value for money, with prices starting at €23,457 (£20,295) for the entry-level Dynamic model which is well-equipped with standard features including alloy wheels LED headlights, privacy glass, heated front seats, cruise control, air-conditioning, and reversing camera. It also has a digital radio, Bluetooth and smartphone link.

The ASX uses a 150 hp petrol engine with manual or CVT automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive is available on the top-range Exceed model which I tested recently.

This version, with CVT auto gearbox, costs €29.998 (£25,945) and adds extra features including panoramic glass sunroof, leather interior, sat-nav and additional safety kit including lane-change assist, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

It is a substantial specification for the money and the exterior styling and smartly-designed cabin give the ASX a more upmarket appearance than its pricing might suggest.





The frontal design has bold eye-catching styling with extensive chrome-work and large light clusters

creating unmistakable presence and the cabin features quality trim materials and has a classy uncluttered dashboard with a large central infotainment screen which is easy to operate.





Five adults have good head and leg room and the boot is spacious at 406 litres, expandable to 1,193 with the seats folded down. There is a wide tailgate for good access and the rear seats do fold completely flat for easy loading of bulky items.

On the road, the ASX impresses with its smooth and composed driving feel and excellent ride comfort. The 0-100 kph time is 12.2 seconds, top speed 190 kph (118 mph). Average fuel economy is 13.7 kpl (38 .7 mpg) with emissions 167 g/km.

The CVT automatic transmission has a 6-speed Sport mode with paddle shifts for those who want more involvement in the driving, and the normal two-wheel-drive system can become four-wheel-drive at the touch of a switch.

Spacious, practical, versatile and with arresting visual impact, the new ASX is a strong challenger in the SUV sector and has the advantage of being more keenly priced than many of its rivals while still offering a generous level of equipment.

Facts At A Glance

Model: Mitsubishi ASX Exceed

Mitsubishi ASX Exceed Engine: 2.0 litre petrol

2.0 litre petrol Transmission: CVT Automatic

CVT Automatic Performance: 0-100 kph 12.2 seconds, top speed 190 kph (118 mph)

0-100 kph 12.2 seconds, top speed 190 kph (118 mph) Economy: 13.7 kpl (38.7 mpg)

13.7 kpl (38.7 mpg) Emissions: 167 g/km

Model tested is UK specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.