Military now patrolling town streets in Spain’s Costa Almeria







THE military has started patrolling the streets of Huercal-Overa and Vera to ensure compliance with the State of Alarm restrictions.

Legion soldiers and vehicles started operating in both towns, which have the biggest populations in the Levante region of the province, today Saturday.

A company of the Don Juan de Austria regiment has already been keeping a check on the main roads and most strategic points of Almeria City for several days.

