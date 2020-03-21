Marbella In Spain Emotional Video – Spanish Medical Staff Applaud The Police And Vice Versa







In a truly emotional video just posted an hour ago at Quiron Marbella Hospital tonight you can see medical workers and police applauding each other.

Our hospital workers are on the front line as are the Spanish police. Let’s take a leaf out of their book and applaud those who are putting their lives on the line in Spanish lockdown.

