Latest Spanish Coronavirus Statistics – Breaking News From Other Countries – AT 6.30PM GMT







Worldometer reports 301,552 current coronavirus cases worldwide with 12,955 deaths and 94,625 recovered. Spain has currently 25,374 cases with 3,803 new cases, 1,378 deaths, and 285 new deaths. Please see the chart below for the latest figures from other countries:

Greece is reporting 35 new cases with 3 new deaths. A woman aged 94 years old and a man, aged 84 years old, sadly passed. All three victims had underlying health conditions.

There are 144 new cases in Australia, bring Australia’s total coronavirus cases to over 1,000. There are 966 new cases and 123 new deaths in Iran.

We will keep you updated 24/7.







