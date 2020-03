Latest Spanish Coronavirus Statistics And From Around The World – Set At 1AM GMT

Worldometer resets at midnight GMT. Spain is reporting 21,510 cases with 3,433 new cases and 262 new fatalities.

Let’s take a look at other countries in comparison.

China with 81,008 cases with 41 new cases

Italy with 47,021 cases with 5,986 new cases

Spain with 21,510 cases with 3,433 new cases





Germany with 19,848 cases with 4,528 new cases

Iran with 19,644 cases with 1,237 new cases





USA with 19,429 cases with 5,680 new cases

France with 12,612 cases with 1,617 new cases

S. Korea with 8,652 cases with 87 new cases

UK with 3,983 cases with 714 new cases

There are currently 275,733 global cases with 11,396 deaths and 91,912 recovered.

