Hyundai Spain offers its unused fleet of vehicles to aid healthcare staff amid Coronavirus crisis







Hyundai Spain will provide healthcare workers across the country access to its unused fleet of vehicles that are standing still as a result of the lockdown. The Korean company said that all its ‘unused’ vehicles, such as those usually used by marketing and press, as well as demo cars and all its available fleet, are at the disposal of the country’s healthcare professionals during the State of Alarm.

The initiative, named #yocedomicoche, will provide hospitals with vehicles that can be used for transporting equipment or staff to other medical centres to providing health professionals access to cars so they don’t have to use public transport.

-- Advertisement --



The logistics of this generous initiative have just been agreed between Hyundai and the health authorities. Madrid will be the first recipient of Hyundai’s available fleet of vehicles on Monday, with deliveries to other cities organised shortly after.







