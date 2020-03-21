How long is her contract?







Since June 1, 2015 I have had a rental contract of five years with a Spanish family company. I have been looking for another long-term rental but the prices in this area where I have lived for 49 years are now extremely high.

I am a pensioner. My owner has been insisting on the termination of the contract since last June and he is going to bring a letter for me to sign.

Having heard that rentals from companies are now for seven years I wonder if this applies to my contract also, or only new contracts?

C H (Costa del Sol)

The increase from five to seven years duration for rental contracts made with companies applies to contracts made from March 6, 2019, when the modifications to the LAU, the Spanish land law, went into effect. So it does not apply to your contract.





It appears that your landlord is doing things right when he makes sure that you are informed well in advance of the date and by a letter that you acknowledge. Of course he wants to find a new tenant who can pay today’s higher rents.

