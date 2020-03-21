FRENCH POLICE IN BID TO CONFISCATE 130,000 FACE MASKS BOUND FOR UK NHS DOCTORS AND NURSES BATTLING THE CORONAVIRUS







IN WHAT WAS DESCRIBED AS A ‘DESPICABLE ACT’ BY THE UK GOVERNMENT FRENCH CUSTOMS ATTEMPTED TO CONFISCATE A LORRY FULL OF 130,000 FACE MASKS AND BOXES OF SANITISER ON ITS WAY TO NHS HOSPITALS.

French border guards impounded lorries filled with 130,000 face masks bound for the UK leading to hurried negotiations between the British and French governments.

After realising what was on board, border guards in France held the lorry in the wake of President Emmanuel Macron’s promise to ‘requisition’ face masks for the French crisis.

This came just a day after another lorry bound for the UK, this time stocked with hand sanitiser, was delayed by authorities on the other side of the Channel. Officials in the UK were quickly made aware of both incidents.

A government source said: "On Tuesday night, French authorities stopped the hand sanitiser and confiscated the lot, on Wednesday night, it was lorries full of FFP3 face masks to protect staff. It appears to have been a misunderstanding, we're confident it won't happen again."





On March 3 President Macron posted on Twitter that the French authorities would ‘requisition all stocks and the production of masks’.

Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader said: "This shows you all you need to know about European co-operation.





“Europe is in lockdown and each nation has been left to their own devices.”