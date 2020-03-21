





HUNDREDS of titles are now available for free during the COVID19 pandameic, a gesture audiobook platform, Audible, hopes will help pass away the hours in isolation.

The company has pledged that while the nations are in lockdown, anyone can stream a vast selection of its titles, including books read by Westworld’s Thandie Newton and Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens, at no cost.

Visit stories.audible.com from any web browser to start listening, with no need for log-ins, credit card or passwords.

A mix of education, entertainment, and general-interest titles are available, including Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (narrated by Stephens) and a huge array children’s titles.

On the site, Audible says: “[We recognise] that people are at home, in many cases with children home from school, and that stories have the power to entertain, teach and to keep minds active, alert, and engaged.”

This news article is brought to you by Currencies Direct

Currencies Direct’s mission is to make people’s/businesses lives easier by making the flow of money around the world simpler and more direct. They change money from one currency into another. There’s more to it than that, but they like to keep things simple.

Let’s talk currency! Contact them now on 950 478 914 or http://www.currenciesdirect.com

-- Advertisement --

