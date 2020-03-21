COVID-19 Global update: Spain records biggest on-day rise in deaths, as UK wakes up to shuttered bars and restaurants







Tens of thousands of bars, restaurants, cafes and gyms across the UK have remained closed this morning as the government battles to control the spread of coronavirus – a ban Boris Johnson has promised to “strictly enforce through licensing rules, if necessary.

This comes as three American states – New York, Illinois and California entered into lock down amid a rise in cases across the US. With American hospitals already under pressure, officials are desperate to prevent, or at least limit, a repeat of what has happened in parts of China, Italy and Spain where the outbreak has overwhelmed medical services.

Elsewhere, China and South Korea both reported a rise in imported coronavirus cases on Friday and Saturday respectively as expatriates returned home from the US and Europe, sparking fears of a second wave of infections just as the two countries recover from the initial outbreak.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has told young people they are “not invincible” and are continuing to place themselves at risk of serious illness or death by not practising social distancing.

Spain’s death toll has risen from 1,0002 to 1,326, according to the countries health ministry.





This marks a rise of 324 deaths in one single day. Friday’s increase was 235.

The number of confirmed cases in Spain also rose to 24,926 on Saturday, up from 19,980 in the previous tally announced on Friday.





Manchester City and Manchester United have joined forces to donate a combined sum of £100,000 to local food banks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the UK.

Each club will donate £50,000 to the Trussell Trust’s 19 food bank centres in the Greater Manchester area in order to help vulnerable communities affected by the outbreak.

In a joint statement, City and United said: “We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of the coronavirus.”

NHS medics in the UK are to be given criteria on who to prioritise if hospitals run out of intensive care beds or ventilators.