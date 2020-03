Fuengirola has decided to find a solution for keeping those who do not have homes safe and quarantined.

Given the lack of use at public facilities, the Fuengirola Town Hall has kitted out the Juan Gomez “Juanito” Pavilion with beds, in order to attend to those who do not have a roof over their heads. They have collaborated with various types of companies to ensure they have all kinds of necessities during this lockdown.

-- Advertisement --