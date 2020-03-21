Costa Del Sol In Spain Lashed With Heavy Rain Tonight – Floods Set To Cause Misery – Sunny On Wednesday







According to AccuWeather, we are enduring bad weather forecasted in the next days but on the sunny side, on Wednesday we will have some Costa Del Sol sun. Currently, I can hear the rain lashing in Calahonda at 3 AM Spanish Time.

Here is the current forecast:

Saturday 21st March – Mostly cloudy and 13 degrees

Sunday 22nd March – Mostly cloudy, showers around at 12 degrees

Monday 23rd March – Mostly cloudy, showers around at 14 degrees.





Let’s dispense with Tuesday which has a couple of showers at 16 degrees because on Wednesday, we have sun forecasted. We need a bit of sunshine in our lives right now. So come on Wednesday!

We keep you updated 24/7.



