Costa Del Sol Fitness Expert Offers Free Lessons On Social Media – A Nice Gesture In Spanish Lockdown







An expert fitness trainer on the Costa Del Sol is offering free daily lessons on the La Cala De Mijas Facebook page. Joanne Roche, aged 54 from London, has been an accredited personal trainer for nearly 20 years. She posts a fitness video daily and has shared her latest video with us.

Joanne previously worked for a charity called Ability Bow in East London, a specialist gym for people with disabilities and long term health conditions. Joanne moved to sunny Spain and started teaching Pilates classes but that has all stopped with the Spanish lockdown.

She commented “I haven’t been able to work since lockdown, I have been going stir crazy. A friend suggested I try to teach an online class. I chose to do it from the La Cala de Mijas group FB page to try and reach more people”.

Joanne further says “we all need something to lift our spirits at the moment and of course help to keep us mobile. I’m loving the feedback from people, it has been so positive. It’s nice to feel so connected to the community”.

We salute you, Joanne. This is exactly what the Costa Del Sol community and the world needs right now.





