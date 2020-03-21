Costa Del Sol Cabin Fever – Quotes From The Community About What They Miss Most Under Spanish Lockdown







Facebook users on the Costa Del Sol have commented about what they miss the most during the lockdown and there is a surprising mixture of replies. Here you go:

I just want to go out. I do not drive and I do not have a dog I miss Primark. I usually visit once a week to check the bargain rail Long walks with my dog in the campo and my horses Saturday fish lunch on the beach Going to the bar to meet my friends Meals out Golfing with my buddies in Santana and Nomads in Mijas Hugging the grandchildren

In an amusing quote from another part of the world, Ray Sheppard in Dublin, Ireland comments “I miss my sanity. It seems to have left me about 2 days after the schools and creche were closed”.

I really miss my daily swim in a small, indoor pool. I sit at my desk glancing at a large outdoor pool with nobody in it. I will never complain again about the noisy tourists. Another lesson learned under lockdown.