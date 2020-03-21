Costa Blanca Hotels Are Becoming Hospitals in Ongoing Fight Against Covid-19







TWO hotels in Alicante and Elche are to be used as hospitals for ‘milder’ cases of Covid-19, as well as providing accommodation for medical staff, including people from nearby hospitals.

That means that workers will not have go back to their own homes at the end of their shift, if they choose to do so.

Valencia President, Ximo Puig, announced that a deal had been made with regional hotel associations to take over premises, with all hotels to be closed in Spain by the end of next week.

Sixteen hotels responded to an appeal to become medical facilities including one business that is just across the road from Alicante´s Sant Joan hospital.

The chosen hotels, which also include locations in Valencia City and Castellon, have not been named.





Ximo Puig praised the “the generosity of the hotel sector” and said that the hotels would be “operational next week”.

He added that agreements were also being finalised for other locations across the Costa Blanca.





The hotel announcement follows hard on the heels that a 400-bed field hospital is to be erected next to Alicante General Hospital.

