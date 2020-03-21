Cosmetics Giant L’Oréal Switches Production to Gel Sanitiser and Donates 1Million Euros to the Coronavirus Fund







THE FOUNDATION ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO DONATE ONE MILLION EUROS TO ORGANISATIONS THAT ARE WORKING AROUND THE CLOCK TO HELP THE DISADVANTAGED DURING THESE UNPRECEDENTED TIMES.

The plan involves distributing money to several associations, as well as offering the beneficiaries, social workers, and volunteers who work at those associations’ hygiene kits and hydroalcoholic gel to help prevent furthering the spread.

The beauty brand’s chairman and chief executive officer, Jean-Paul Agon, said;

“In this exceptional crisis situation, it is our responsibility to contribute in every possible way to the collective effort. Through these gestures, L’Oréal wishes to express its appreciation, support, and solidarity with all those who mobilize with extraordinary courage and abnegation to fight against this pandemic.”





In addition, L’Oréal is putting a hold on all debts owed to them by small and medium-sized businesses as a result of the situation. And for the businesses that are experiencing the most devastation, it will set up a personalized payment system that reflects their specific situation.

L’Oréal isn’t the only beauty company putting forth efforts to help those impacted by the coronavirus crisis. LVMH, the French giant behind luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Givenchy, recently announced it would use all of its perfume and cosmetics facilities to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizer during this time.





“Given the risk of a shortage of hydroalcoholic gel in France, Bernard Arnault has instructed the LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics business to prepare its production sites to manufacture substantial quantities of hydroalcoholic gel to be provided to public authorities.

It’s not just the French that are doing this…

Irish Distillers – the makers of Jameson Whiskey and part of global drinks group Pernod Ricard – is branching out into hand sanitising gel.

The company is going to supply the gel for free to the Health Service Executive, in partnership with Cork firm Mervue Laboratories.

Irish Distillers said it will use its expertise to help the national response to Covid-19.

Rosemary Garth of Irish Distillers said the supply of hand sanitisers is scarce during this coronavirus pandemic including “crucially for those who need it most.”

Ms. Garth said the company, as a producer of alcohol, decided to get to work to see what was needed to make the gel plan happen – and on a large scale.

She said the company contacted the Department of Health and the HSE earlier this week and the gel plan then went into operation very quickly.

“We are going to be making our alcohol available at no cost. Mervue Labs will be producing just to cover their costs,” Ms. Garth said.

Glasgow, United Kingdom – Scotland’s ability to manufacture (and consume) alcohol such as Scotch whisky may be world-renowned, but Scottish distilleries are today joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to a global shortage of hand sanitiser, which has seen barren supermarket shelves across Scotland and the United Kingdom as demand outstripped supply, some Scottish spirit makers have begun a novel form of alcohol production that, just days ago, would have been seen as laughable.

“This idea was not even 24 hours old,” said Andrew Mackenzie, owner of Verdant Spirits, before he decided to switch production from gin to hand sanitiser earlier this week, following requests from local caregivers in Dundee, eastern Scotland.

Mackenzie, who makes up one-half of the father-daughter partnership of Verdant Spirits, told Al Jazeera one of the immediate challenges of this abrupt about-turn included sourcing hydrogen peroxide, which he managed to quickly remedy after posting an appeal for the ingredient on Facebook.

Having initially launched a crowdfunding campaign in order to cover costs for his emergency venture, he added: “The plan at the moment is that we will be producing an initial batch of 400 litres of hand sanitiser this week, which needs to rest for a while, so it will probably be available early next week.”

Mackenzie’s efforts to boost local production of these quick-drying alcohol-based gels, which he is supplying to care homes in Dundee, comes at a time when millions of Britons have scrambled to stock up on medicines and foodstuffs as households go into lockdown.

Medical experts have been actively encouraging people to keep their hands clean as a way to slow the transmission of the virus which, like influenza, spreads from person to person in close proximity.

The first cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, often characterised by a new persistent cough and fever, began in Wuhan, China, in December, but rapidly spread to other parts of the globe, such as Europe and the United States. Most people who become infected will recover – but fatalities have been recorded, largely among the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

In Scotland, other distillation experts have also been looking to extend a helping hand.

Fiona Walsh of Redcastle Gin, and Lewis Scothern of Distillutions Micro Distillery, both based in Arbroath, on Scotland’s North Sea coast, have joined forces to produce hand gel for their local community.

“We made our first batch on Friday and we gave it away on Saturday, free of charge, to the locals most in need,”