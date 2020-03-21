Coronavirus Cases are Confirmed in Southern Costa Blanca Town.







PILAR DE LA HORADADA Council say that two people in the area have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been placed into isolation, in the first two declared cases in the municipality.

Numbers and locations for Covid-19 sufferers have generally not been published for the Vega Baja region, with councils in Torrevieja and Orihuela refusing to say anything specific about where patients have come from.

-- Advertisement --



The official reason is over preserving patient confidentiality, but the suspicion is that locations are being kept under wraps to avoid increasing concerns amongst residents.

Over 40 people were admitted to the Vega Baja and Torrevieja hospitals with serious infections as of yesterday (Friday).

No figures are available over how many people in the region are isolating at home, having been diagnosed with Covid-19.





THIS ARTICLE WAS BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE ENGLISH FUNERAL DIRECTOR

The English Funeral Service is owned and run by Tony Smith, Tony says “I am the only qualified English Funeral Director working in the Murcia Province. My company provides a complete 24hr funeral service to the whole of Costa Calida, Costa Blanca South and the Costa Almeria regions of Spain. I am first and foremost a professionally qualified funeral director with over 30 years experience.”

Contact on +34 650 63 17 19 or http://www.englishfuneraldirector.com



