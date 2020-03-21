BREAKING NEWS: Third Spain Guardia Civil coronavirus death this week







CORONAVIRUS has claimed the life of the third Guardia Civil officer in Spain this week.

A 57-year officer based in Valdemoro in Madrid died today Saturday.

According to press reports he had no pre-existing medical conditions.

He was a colleague of the first member of the Spanish Guardia to lose their life to Covid-19, a 37-year old officer who passed away on Wednesday.

He reportedly had a five-year old child.





News of the loss of the 57-year old comes just a day after 38-year officer Francisco Javier Rivas died from pneumonia caused by the virus.

He had been in home quarantine for three days after showing symptoms of Covid-19, but was admitted to hospital when his condition worsened and where medical staff were unable to save his life.





Francisco Javier had been posted to the Herrera de la Mancha prison in Manzanares in Ciudad Real, and leaves behind a wife and a 10-year old son.

