BREAKING NEWS: John Lewis has confirmed they are closing down all of their 50 stores from Monday due to coronavirus







John Lewis, one of the UK's largest retailers confirmed that they are closing all 50 stores temporarily from Monday night due to Coronavirus.

As the countries battle to slow down the fast spreading virus, the government has banned pubs, clubs, cafes, gyms, leisure centres and restaurants to close down.

John Lewis have decided to follow Mr Johnson’s advice by closing down all 50 stores, to prevent the spread and to protect their staff and customers.

The store is reported to close on Monday night for the foreseeable future.

Many other American corporate retail stores in the UK have already closed, such as Disney, North Face and Apple, it appears that British companies are starting to follow the same protocol.




