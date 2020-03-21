Breaking News: Hong Kong fear a paralysed medical system







The Euro Weekly News understands Hong Kong says an influx of people returning from overseas is likely to lead to a community outbreak of COVID-19 and a surge in confirmed cases will paralyse the region’s medical system.

The Hong Kong Government are now fully preparing for a potential full lockdown.

